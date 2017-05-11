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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : wood/cabinets : metal

Kitchen Wood Backsplashes Metal Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
All the flooring curves with the wood, and has been bent to a circle fashion using a steaming machine. The house includes tens of thousands of pieces of wood, all curved by hand.
The SysHaus also has a biodigestor, which transforms organic waste into gas for use in the kitchen and fireplace.