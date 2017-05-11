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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : wood/backsplashes : marble

Kitchen Wood Backsplashes Marble Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The design team restored the cork floors. The island lights are Sven Middleboe for Nordisk and are original to the house. The counters are Ceppo Di Gre Marble and the door to the restored pantry is painted Tarrytown Green by Benjamin Moore, and given a porthole window with reeded glass.
The modern, minimalist kitchen contrasts the home's more rugged exterior.