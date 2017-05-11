All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : wood/appliances : wine cooler

2 Kitchen Wood Backsplashes Wine Cooler Design Photos And Ideas

The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.
The black steel A110 pendants by Alvar Aalto match the Poliform ventilation hood and ebonized white oak cabinets by Leicht Haus. LED lighting is integrated into the island shelving. The drawers underneath are handleless and open electronically by touch using a servo drive.

