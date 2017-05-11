Kitchen Wood Backsplashes Wall Oven Design Photos and Ideas

All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : wood/appliances : wall oven

The quaint yet highly functional kitchen features butcher block countertops, as well as a skylight which allows natural light to seep inside.
Another luxury feature is the combined stovetop and oven—two appliances which are not always guaranteed on houseboats. The freshly painted, custom cabinets are also new.
The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances and storage, and accommodates a small table.
The kitchenette includes two Smeg cooktops (a ceramic electric and a stone grill) as well as a Qasair Albany suspended hood.
Sanctuary Tiny Homes builds beautiful, eco-friendly tiny homes, which are all customizable. They have two main models—Tiny Marta and Tiny Lucy, which begin at $55,000. Additionally, they offer tiny home shells starting at $17,000, which are perfect if you are looking for a DIY project. One-on-one design and construction consultations are also available.
The oversized kitchen window frames spectacular views of Snowmass. Matching the white oak palette are pale Caesarstone countertops.
The two pendant light fittings in the dining area are by New Zealand designer David Trubridge.
The open kitchen overlooks the living room. Ample glazing provides natural light and views of the surroundings.
Natural and black painted oak cabinets provide plentiful storage in the galley kitchen.
The main level holds the living room, dining room, kitchen, and an interior courtyard with a fire pit.
In the kitchen, a pass-through window extends the interior countertop into the concrete counter and built-in wood barbecue outdoors.
The light green cabinetry keeps Yojigen Poketto feeling bright, while the wood gives texture and a natural feeling to the space.
Patinated metal was used to create the arc of the kitchen cabinet.
The sofa is a prototype that never went into production—the base slides out and the two cushions become flat for sleeping. Today, one can buy Risom furniture from a variety of sources, including Knoll, Design Within Reach, and Ralph Pucci.
The sofa and mud room bench cushions were custom-designed by Land Ark RV with Sunbrella® Elements Collection fabric.
Dark brown wood contrasts with the bright, white wall and ceiling finishes. In the kitchen, modern appliances meet today's needs.
Clean modern finishes contrast with the dark wood floors, walls, and ceiling.
A dramatic black island is expertly balanced by a wall of white cabinetry and a refrigerator that blends perfectly. The kitchen’s black countertops were cut from Nero Assoluto granite. The sink and faucet are from Quebec-based company Rubi. Appliances are from Wolf.
The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.
Floor to ceiling glass frames the view in the kitchen.
The modern, minimalist kitchen contrasts the home's more rugged exterior.
The updated chef’s kitchen features lots of workspace and ample storage.
All the flooring curves with the wood, and has been bent to a circle fashion using a steaming machine. The house includes tens of thousands of pieces of wood, all curved by hand.
The use of timber adds warmth to the design, and the cheery Canary yellow of the metal stair rails and gate echoes the seasonal colors of the hills—and the autumnal tones of the turning trees.
The custom-designed kitchen worktops and cabinetry were hand crafted by Copenhagen furniture makers Møbelsnekkeriet.
The kitchen is both stylish and practical.
The kitchen cabinets were updated in a pecan finish, in roughly the original layout. Originally, the kitchen had a wall separating it from the rest of the room, and two sliding doors that could be opened. This wall was removed to open the kitchen to the living space.
The open plan kitchen on the ground floor.
014.CASA PEX
The orientation of the kitchen was changed to allow sunlight from the slanting windows to better illuminate the cooking station.
Concrete floors and an Ikea kitchen and spice rack make for an affordable, cleanly geometric aesthetic at the back of the bottom floor. The appliances are by Frigidaire, and the black countertops are sealed with Eco Tuff by Eco Procote.
“Riftcut oak panels are used in woodworking and on some kitchen walls,” said Tremblay. The design of the cabinets is by Tremblay’s firm, Boom Town, with fabrication by Atelier Boisteck. Stools by Arteriors are lined in front of a granite countertop from Costa Esmeralda.
The kitchen has been recently updated.
The kitchen features Douglas fir cabinets that Samantha built on-site, a move that helped her complete the project at a cost of $145 per square foot.
Inside, the custom-built casework and splashes of blue and red stand out. Jurkovič designed a central "service box" on the ground floor, so open space wraps around the plywood-encased core which contains the kitchen, bathroom, toilet, stairs, and storage.
The Deans’ new kitchen is long and narrow, punctuated by the small windows that dot the façade and one large light-giving window at the end.
The black steel A110 pendants by Alvar Aalto match the Poliform ventilation hood and ebonized white oak cabinets by Leicht Haus. LED lighting is integrated into the island shelving. The drawers underneath are handleless and open electronically by touch using a servo drive.
Alternate view of kitchen which shows custom millwork and continuous wood backsplash which creates an effortlessly seamless effect.

