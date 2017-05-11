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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : wood/appliances : refrigerator

Kitchen Wood Backsplashes Refrigerator Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, Sherwin Williams "Nugget
Sam and Stephanie designed and fabricated the custom sink cabinet together, joining it with a Kohler Riverby Sink for $1,233.00 and a California Faucets Descanso Series with knurled handle in burnished brass ($1,786.00). "[The faucet] is solid metal, so there's nothing that feels plasticky or flimsy about it at all,
"I really appreciate as a designer, things that make me stop and go, 'Oh, I never thought of that,'
The design team restored the cork floors. The island lights are Sven Middleboe for Nordisk and are original to the house. The counters are Ceppo Di Gre Marble and the door to the restored pantry is painted Tarrytown Green by Benjamin Moore, and given a porthole window with reeded glass.
All the amenities packed into a caravan.
White oak storage wraps the kitchen, which is tucked under the lower ceiling, to create a more cozy spot that’s still connected to the living areas. “It's such a large space,” Erling says of the great room. “It's nice to be more intimate in the kitchen zone.” The counters are Gascogne blue limestone.
The bath and a secondary sleeping area, equipped with bunk beds, are arranged at one end of the open-plan kitchen area.
Lambert &amp; Fils lights are suspended over the island.
Sophia Jungbauer stands in the kitchen of the 324-square-foot home she built with her husband, Henry, in Duluth, Minnesota.
The kitchenette includes a cooktop, refrigerator, prep space, and plenty of storage.
“Drinking water comes from a 20-liter bottle, and can be delivered to the tap with a foot-operated pump, so no electricity is required,” Bene says. The bottle can sustain two people for three days.
The boat’s cabin is split into two distinct areas—the kitchen and the dining area/bedroom.
A sizable primary bedroom and a sleeping loft above a bathroom flank the kitchen area.
Nick Dignard and Marie-Catherine P. Émond built this 256-square-foot cabin, an A-Frame structure enveloped by two extended wings, to celebrate a love of outdoor sports. Located in Québec’s Lac-Beauport, the living, dining, and kitchen areas are filled with natural light so that the cabin feels as if it’s actually outside.
Rather than wasting precious square-footage on a utility room, the mechanics for the cabin (an on-demand water heat and a two-stage water filter) are housed in two of the kitchenette’s wall cabinets. For cooking, there’s a two-burner induction stove and full-size sink. Most of the cooking is done outside on the grill.
The kitchen opens out into the dining room and living area, and features an island countertop from Caesarstone. The lighting throughout is from Liteline.
Slim-lined shelves highlight the wood backdrop. Cabinet hardware was custom powder-coated to match the cabinet color.
The open-concept living space includes a small kitchen, living area and dining area.
Kitchen
A dramatic black island is expertly balanced by a wall of white cabinetry and a refrigerator that blends perfectly. The kitchen’s black countertops were cut from Nero Assoluto granite. The sink and faucet are from Quebec-based company Rubi. Appliances are from Wolf.
The kitchen is outfitted with open shelving, gray-painted wood cabinetry, white Silestone counters, and a white-painted shiplap backsplash.
The kitchen is open to the living area, and the guest bedroom can be seen beyond. The picnic table is by Hudson Workshop, and the bright-red light fixture is by Santa & Cole.
Mariah included as many modular elements as possible in the kitchen. "I didn't want a lot of built-ins that would make the space look and feel heavy," she says.
Honey-toned timber cocoons the interior. The kitchen cabinetry is IKEA "Akurum" Series with Modern Craft fronts.
"The drawer pulls are leather straps that I stained," Shaffer says. "We didn’t want any metal hardware in the kitchen since it’s reasonably small and we were afraid of bumping into it. And we just loved the look of leather drawer pulls!"
White-painted tongue-and-groove pine walls and a ceiling contrast with dark laminate floors, creating a bright and warm aesthetic for Katherine and Shelby's tiny home in Portland.
Kitchen cabinetry is finished with teak veneer and topped with black concrete.
Sanctuary Tiny Homes builds customizable, eco-friendly compact dwellings. They offer two main models—Tiny Marta and Tiny Lucy—with a base price of $55,000. The company also offers tiny home shells starting at $17,000. One-on-one design and construction consultations are also available.
Faulkner specified a Shaws apron-front sink with separate taps for hot and cold water. It was a deliberate move to make it feel like an addition by leaving the plumbing exposed. The industrial look is complemented by steel counters and reclaimed wood cupboards. The steel-framed window opens and overlooks the screened porch, where prevailing breezes come through. A shutter can also be rolled across on the porch side for privacy.
The back wall retracts, drawbridge-style, onto a deck surrounded by bougainvilleas.
The indoor/outdoor kitchen has been renovated and is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances. The clear highlight, however, is its retractable back wall.
Each layer of Gregory Creek Residence relates differently to the surrounding natural environment. “Overall an open visual flow connects those in the home to the creek and its creatures, while offering protection via the use of cantilevers,” says Gettliffe Architecture.
Another luxury feature is the combined stovetop and oven—two appliances which are not always guaranteed on houseboats. The freshly painted, custom cabinets are also new.
The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances and storage, and accommodates a small table.
The kitchenette includes two Smeg cooktops (a ceramic electric and a stone grill) as well as a Qasair Albany suspended hood.
In the kitchen, a high, deep shelf keeps items from rattling in transit while magnetized spice jars easily affix to the ceiling. The cabinet knobs are made of rocks, and the full-size range was pulled from a 1950s RV and purchased on Craigslist.
In order to keep the interior feeling light and airy, the couple combined white-painted vertical panelling with horizontal cedar planks on the walls. Acacia hardwood covers the floor. The kitchen counters are butcher block, and the curtain system is composed of copper tube rods and white linen. The mattress is a Full XL to maximize the available space, meaning it is the width of a full and the length of a queen.
The oversized kitchen window frames spectacular views of Snowmass. Matching the white oak palette are pale Caesarstone countertops.
At sunrise, light bounces off the rammed earth wall, imbuing the kitchen with a warm, orange glow at breakfast.
The main level holds the living room, dining room, kitchen, and an interior courtyard with a fire pit.
A micro kitchen tucked in under the open stair, with operable cabinets functioning as stair treads.
Original globe pendant lighting enhances the midcentury vibe.
Sinking the kitchen floor let the architects optimize the glazing. The breakfast bar at the end of the room lets diners look out over the backyard, while the nearby freestanding cabinet, designed by Built Work, offers streamlined storage that doesn't detract from the sight lines.
The sofa and mud room bench cushions were custom-designed by Land Ark RV with Sunbrella® Elements Collection fabric.
The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.
Despite the small size, Brightbuilt Homes’ modular homes under 200K are tastefully designed with modern touches, like light-toned hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
The populus paneling continues from the second floor down to the ceiling of the kitchen and around the island.
Floor to ceiling glass frames the view in the kitchen.
The kitchenette includes a fridge, laundry machine, an integrated coffee machine, and a regular-size cooktop.
A central core houses the bathroom and divides the bedroom from the kitchen/living area.
Salvaged brick was left unfinished on the interior, without a "sheet of plasterboard in sight," the architects continue to explain. Reflective roof insulation at the ceiling redistributes the light from concealed LED fixtures at the timber trusses.
The home also features a double farmhouse sink and high-end stainless steel appliances.
The updated chef’s kitchen features lots of workspace and ample storage.
View of kitchen, outdoor porch, and roof deck above by Low Design Office
The bus kitchen. Our favorite part is the reclaimed barn board countertop. We scored the rustic original boards at a farm yard sale and refinished them ourselves. Our water pump and fridge run off of our solar battery bank. We kept things really simple in that you don't see a permanent stove/oven. We do use a toaster oven when we're plugged in to shore power (special occasions!) but mainly cook all of our delicious meals on a butane portable stove. It works wonderfully!
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