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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : wood/appliances : beverage center

Kitchen Wood Backsplashes Beverage Center Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen in this cabin is unique among white kitchens with black countertops due to a half-black, half-white countertop design. Here, the white part is stone, while the black part is an espresso-stained wood, which mirrors the exposed beams above.