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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone tile/sinks : drop in

Kitchen Stone Tile Backsplashes Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

The architects used natural materials and colors in the kitchen to make the space feel serene, expansive, and connected to the outdoors.
Andrew used to work at vintage furniture and lighting stores back in New York, and developed a taste for midcentury lighting, which he brought to their new space in Nashville.
The mezzanine is fenced by slats of whitewashed pine, and acts as the children’s playroom and hangout space.
Light oak panels by Finsa clad both the kitchen cabinetry and the built-in units that appear in the living room and entryway. "We used natural materials where we could, but we were also mindful of keeping high-touch surfaces durable," explains Anne-Marie Armstrong, co-principal of AAmp Studio.
Wine cellar
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
A waterfront conversation pit brings a touch of midcentury glamour to this modern oasis in Miami Beach.
The custom Bulthaup kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances and Caesarstone countertops.
The gourmet kitchen features a large center island with a spacious breakfast bar and top-of-the-line appliances. Extensive glazing keeps the space bright and provides breathtaking views of the surroundings.
The pendants above the kitchen island are antique Venetian Murano blown glass cage lights.
The kitchen now opens out to a courtyard and outdoor dining area thanks to large glass doors.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The minimalist kitchen features Slate Lite counters, timber cabinetry, and even a built-in oven, which is a luxury in Taiwan.
Surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows on all sides, the material palette for the unit includes contemporary industrial touches such as iron, glass, and wood.
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The black and white color scheme uses a cool share of teal as an accent.
To keep the home as open as possible, elements like refrigerator drawers were selected in lieu of traditional appliances.
Kitchen and kitchen island area.
The narrow kitchen highlights a ceiling concealed hood from Falmec, overlooking a black granite countertop with the domino mix of barbecue + gas + induction hobs from Siemens, sitting atop handle less grey wood cabinets. On the open shelves, the cups are characterized by Japanese brush strokes and Finnish form, designed by Norm Architects for Menu. The vase by Agnes Fries for Normann Copenhagen features contrasting brush strokes in black over a clean white form, and adorns the top shelf along with beautiful black lilies to go with. Among other details are the grey Birillo dispenser from Alessi for soap, the Tumbler Clock by Menu as the kitchen timer, and adding to the green is the Cacti from Hay Design overlooking the small window.