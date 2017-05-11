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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone tile/lighting : accent

Kitchen Stone Tile Backsplashes Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
The open kitchen overlooks the living room. Ample glazing provides natural light and views of the surroundings.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows on all sides, the material palette for the unit includes contemporary industrial touches such as iron, glass, and wood.
Kitchen and kitchen island area.