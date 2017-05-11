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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone tile/floors : slate

Kitchen Stone Tile Backsplashes Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The split level ground floor results in a raised kitchen/ dining area with 9' high ceilings, and an intimate sunken library connected to the front terrace. Both areas receive plenty of sunlight from the light well above.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows on all sides, the material palette for the unit includes contemporary industrial touches such as iron, glass, and wood.
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The black and white color scheme uses a cool share of teal as an accent.