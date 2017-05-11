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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone tile/floors : medium hardwood

Kitchen Stone Tile Backsplashes Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, alder-veneer cabinets contrast nicely with white-painted shiplap doors. White quartz countertops keep things feeling clean and bright. On the wall, tiles from Clé are mounted with no grout.
Andrew used to work at vintage furniture and lighting stores back in New York, and developed a taste for midcentury lighting, which he brought to their new space in Nashville.
A a slight step separates the addition from the original building. “You walk through 100 years of the house, and then transition out of that space,” says Dean.
A gray marble counter adds texture and visual interest to this kitchen designed by Jesse Vickers.
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
The split level ground floor results in a raised kitchen/ dining area with 9' high ceilings, and an intimate sunken library connected to the front terrace. Both areas receive plenty of sunlight from the light well above.
"We splurged on Anthropologie hardware for the cabinets, and don’t regret that ever," adds Claude.
The kitchen features Corian countertops and walnut cabinetry. The backsplashes are chevron-patterned, Carrera marble tile.
The kitchen now opens out to a courtyard and outdoor dining area thanks to large glass doors.
Custom kitchen cabinets designed by Pulltab and fabricated by Maciek Winiarczyk hold mostly vintage ironstone that Geiger has found at flea markets and estate sales over the past 20 years. "I love white," she says, "because I think food always looks better on it." She also collects vintage wooden cutting boards, shown resting against the marble tile backsplash from Stone Source.
The Dometic Range oven has three burners and a glass lid for extra counter space. The walnut countertops were locally made by Adam Garret Designs.
Finishing the kitchen cabinets was Bonnie's biggest challenge. "I initially stained the cabinets a deep walnut color but when my plan for quartz countertops fell through I decided to use real walnut for the countertops instead. I deconstructed the cabinets (again) and began the process of sanding and painting over the stain. It was tedious, but I'm so glad I did it." The cabinets are painted Light Blue by Farrow and Ball and fitted with Emtek hardware.
The kitchen and dining connects to the living room.
On the interior, views of both the old stone wall and the landscape beyond are emphasized.