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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone tile/floors : marble

Kitchen Stone Tile Backsplashes Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The gourmet kitchen features a large center island with a spacious breakfast bar and top-of-the-line appliances. Extensive glazing keeps the space bright and provides breathtaking views of the surroundings.