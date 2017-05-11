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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone tile/floors : limestone

Kitchen Stone Tile Backsplashes Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A waterfront conversation pit brings a touch of midcentury glamour to this modern oasis in Miami Beach.
The open kitchen overlooks the living room. Ample glazing provides natural light and views of the surroundings.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE