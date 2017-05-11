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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone tile/floors : dark hardwood

Kitchen Stone Tile Backsplashes Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
Kitchen