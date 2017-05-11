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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone tile/floors : concrete

Kitchen Stone Tile Backsplashes Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The mezzanine is fenced by slats of whitewashed pine, and acts as the children’s playroom and hangout space.
In the kitchen, a concrete Caesarstone countertop echoes the flooring material; the slatted pine mezzanine is a nod to the ceiling finish. “Everything is referencing something else,” says Armstrong.
Light oak panels by Finsa clad both the kitchen cabinetry and the built-in units that appear in the living room and entryway. "We used natural materials where we could, but we were also mindful of keeping high-touch surfaces durable," explains Anne-Marie Armstrong, co-principal of AAmp Studio.
Wine cellar
The clients love cooking and spend a lot of time in the kitchen, so they wanted a working kitchen which felt connected—but that wasn’t the central point of the home.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
In this Australian kitchen, the open-backed portions of the upper cabinets reveal the marble tile backsplash. The marble backsplash is comprised of two parts: a low marble piece made of the same marble slab as the countertop, and then a square marble tile found elsewhere in the kitchen.
The kitchen features a lovely CDK stone backsplash.
Kitchen with live edge walnut island slab
Lacanche Range and Henrybuilt cabinetry in Kitchen and Pantry
Kitchen and kitchen island area.