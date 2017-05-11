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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone tile/floors : cement tile

Kitchen Stone Tile Backsplashes Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Hydraulic cement tiles in the kitchen are presented in a "carpet-like" manner surrounding the kitchen island. The hexagonal tiles were designed by Reinpintado and manufactured by Mosaista. The custom millwork was designed specifically by Estudio Caballero Colón for this home.