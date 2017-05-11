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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone tile/counters : quartzite

Kitchen Stone Tile Backsplashes Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Wine cellar
The split level ground floor results in a raised kitchen/ dining area with 9' high ceilings, and an intimate sunken library connected to the front terrace. Both areas receive plenty of sunlight from the light well above.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE