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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone tile/counters : marble

Kitchen Stone Tile Backsplashes Marble Counters Design Photos and Ideas

A dramatic Cle’ Zellige tile wall tastefully infuses the open space with another layer of color.
A gray marble counter adds texture and visual interest to this kitchen designed by Jesse Vickers.
The gourmet kitchen features a large center island with a spacious breakfast bar and top-of-the-line appliances. Extensive glazing keeps the space bright and provides breathtaking views of the surroundings.
The kitchen now opens out to a courtyard and outdoor dining area thanks to large glass doors.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
In this Australian kitchen, the open-backed portions of the upper cabinets reveal the marble tile backsplash. The marble backsplash is comprised of two parts: a low marble piece made of the same marble slab as the countertop, and then a square marble tile found elsewhere in the kitchen.
If the idea of a plain white backsplash doesn't appeal to you, but you still want a neutral backsplash, consider handmade tiles or a material that comes in a range of colors and tones. Here, a cream-colored backsplash made of traditional Moroccan tiles and available through Emory & Cie line the backsplash of the kitchen.
Custom kitchen cabinets designed by Pulltab and fabricated by Maciek Winiarczyk hold mostly vintage ironstone that Geiger has found at flea markets and estate sales over the past 20 years. "I love white," she says, "because I think food always looks better on it." She also collects vintage wooden cutting boards, shown resting against the marble tile backsplash from Stone Source.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
Kitchen
The kitchen features a lovely CDK stone backsplash.
Surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows on all sides, the material palette for the unit includes contemporary industrial touches such as iron, glass, and wood.
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The black and white color scheme uses a cool share of teal as an accent.
To keep the home as open as possible, elements like refrigerator drawers were selected in lieu of traditional appliances.