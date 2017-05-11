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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone tile/cabinets : wood

Kitchen Stone Tile Backsplashes Wood Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

The architects used natural materials and colors in the kitchen to make the space feel serene, expansive, and connected to the outdoors.
A dramatic Cle’ Zellige tile wall tastefully infuses the open space with another layer of color.
In the kitchen, alder-veneer cabinets contrast nicely with white-painted shiplap doors. White quartz countertops keep things feeling clean and bright. On the wall, tiles from Clé are mounted with no grout.
Andrew used to work at vintage furniture and lighting stores back in New York, and developed a taste for midcentury lighting, which he brought to their new space in Nashville.
A a slight step separates the addition from the original building. “You walk through 100 years of the house, and then transition out of that space,” says Dean.
The mezzanine is fenced by slats of whitewashed pine, and acts as the children’s playroom and hangout space.
In the kitchen, a concrete Caesarstone countertop echoes the flooring material; the slatted pine mezzanine is a nod to the ceiling finish. “Everything is referencing something else,” says Armstrong.
Light oak panels by Finsa clad both the kitchen cabinetry and the built-in units that appear in the living room and entryway. "We used natural materials where we could, but we were also mindful of keeping high-touch surfaces durable," explains Anne-Marie Armstrong, co-principal of AAmp Studio.
A gray marble counter adds texture and visual interest to this kitchen designed by Jesse Vickers.
Wine cellar
An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
The clients love cooking and spend a lot of time in the kitchen, so they wanted a working kitchen which felt connected—but that wasn’t the central point of the home.
The kitchen cabinetry is crafted from Oregon black walnut, and the countertops are honed Cambrian granite.
"We splurged on Anthropologie hardware for the cabinets, and don’t regret that ever," adds Claude.
A waterfront conversation pit brings a touch of midcentury glamour to this modern oasis in Miami Beach.
"The kitchen is like stepping into a time machine, and I love it," says Thomas. "It has such a great energy to it, and it’s truly a pleasure to cook in." This was the first design project in which she didn't remodel the kitchen, though she did create an additional kitchen in the garage for photoshoots.
A pass-through serving window positioned between the kitchen and deck facilitates indoor/outdoor flow and makes grilling and entertaining easy.
The open kitchen overlooks the living room. Ample glazing provides natural light and views of the surroundings.
The gourmet kitchen features a large center island with a spacious breakfast bar and top-of-the-line appliances. Extensive glazing keeps the space bright and provides breathtaking views of the surroundings.
The pendants above the kitchen island are antique Venetian Murano blown glass cage lights.
The kitchen features Corian countertops and walnut cabinetry. The backsplashes are chevron-patterned, Carrera marble tile.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
If the idea of a plain white backsplash doesn't appeal to you, but you still want a neutral backsplash, consider handmade tiles or a material that comes in a range of colors and tones. Here, a cream-colored backsplash made of traditional Moroccan tiles and available through Emory & Cie line the backsplash of the kitchen.
The minimalist kitchen features Slate Lite counters, timber cabinetry, and even a built-in oven, which is a luxury in Taiwan.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
To keep the home as open as possible, elements like refrigerator drawers were selected in lieu of traditional appliances.
Lacanche Range and Henrybuilt cabinetry in Kitchen and Pantry
Kitchen and kitchen island area.
The refrigerator, dishwasher and hood are all concealed and the cabinets that extend the length of the space were made to look like built-in furniture.
Beneath the white oak cabinets, ash limestone tiles from Artistic Tile’s Vestige collection form a chevron pattern.
Photo Courtesy of DISC Interiors