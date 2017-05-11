All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone tile/cabinets : wood

25 Kitchen Stone Tile Backsplashes Wood Cabinets Design Photos And Ideas

The kitchen cabinetry is crafted from Oregon black walnut, and the countertops are honed Cambrian granite.
"We splurged on Anthropologie hardware for the cabinets, and don’t regret that ever," adds Claude.
A waterfront conversation pit brings a touch of midcentury glamour to this modern oasis in Miami Beach.
"The kitchen is like stepping into a time machine, and I love it," says Thomas. "It has such a great energy to it, and it’s truly a pleasure to cook in." This was the first design project in which she didn't remodel the kitchen, though she did create an additional kitchen in the garage for photoshoots.
The dark kitchen cabinetry is a nod to the exterior, "as the pattern of the shiplapped cladding informed the grooves of the kitchen joinery," says the firm.
A pass-through serving window positioned between the kitchen and deck facilitates indoor/outdoor flow and makes grilling and entertaining easy.
The open kitchen overlooks the living room. Ample glazing provides natural light and views of the surroundings.
The gourmet kitchen features a large center island with a spacious breakfast bar and top-of-the-line appliances. Extensive glazing keeps the space bright and provides breathtaking views of the surroundings.
The pendants above the kitchen island are antique Venetian Murano blown glass cage lights.
The kitchen features Corian countertops and walnut cabinetry. The backsplashes are chevron-patterned, Carrera marble tile.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
If the idea of a plain white backsplash doesn't appeal to you, but you still want a neutral backsplash, consider handmade tiles or a material that comes in a range of colors and tones. Here, a cream-colored backsplash made of traditional Moroccan tiles and available through Emory & Cie line the backsplash of the kitchen.
The minimalist kitchen features Slate Lite counters, timber cabinetry, and even a built-in oven, which is a luxury in Taiwan.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
To keep the home as open as possible, elements like refrigerator drawers were selected in lieu of traditional appliances.
Lacanche Range and Henrybuilt cabinetry in Kitchen and Pantry
Kitchen and kitchen island area.
The refrigerator, dishwasher and hood are all concealed and the cabinets that extend the length of the space were made to look like built-in furniture.
Beneath the white oak cabinets, ash limestone tiles from Artistic Tile’s Vestige collection form a chevron pattern.
Photo Courtesy of DISC Interiors

