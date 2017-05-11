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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone tile/backsplashes : subway tile

Kitchen Stone Tile Backsplashes Subway Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

An elongated kitchen window ties the interior to the outdoor deck and bar area and the landscape beyond.
The white cabinets and traditional subway tile in marble make for a timeless combination in this kitchen in Washington, D.C.