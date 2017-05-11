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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone tile/appliances : dishwasher

Kitchen Stone Tile Backsplashes Dishwasher Design Photos and Ideas

A dramatic Cle’ Zellige tile wall tastefully infuses the open space with another layer of color.
The kitchen cabinetry is crafted from Oregon black walnut, and the countertops are honed Cambrian granite.
The elegant kitchen serves as the connective pathway between the office and main living quarters—a space to gather, if you will.
In this Australian kitchen, the open-backed portions of the upper cabinets reveal the marble tile backsplash. The marble backsplash is comprised of two parts: a low marble piece made of the same marble slab as the countertop, and then a square marble tile found elsewhere in the kitchen.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
Kitchen and kitchen island area.
The refrigerator, dishwasher and hood are all concealed and the cabinets that extend the length of the space were made to look like built-in furniture.