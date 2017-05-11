All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone slab/lighting : accent

19 Kitchen Stone Slab Backsplashes Accent Lighting Design Photos And Ideas

The kitchen and dining areas now occupy the new single-level wing and also overlook the backyard via the glass wall. Silestone countertops waterfall over walnut cabinetry, and exposed wood rafters overhead received a coat of whitewash.
The bathroom sliding door is made of glass that frosts over for privacy with the push of a button. The frosted glass allows natural light to pass from the bathroom into the kitchen.
The bulk of Chen's budget went to the new galley kitchen with Dekton Kelya engineered stone countertops and backsplash.
The same theme is carried out in Alan's execution of the kitchen and breakfast area. The same Chinese-inspired armchairs found in the dining room were used, as was the natural Carrara marble. "All the rooms in the apartment are linked by materials and palette," says Alan.
In this urban townhouse, a Zodiaq® London Sky countertop wraps the wall behind it to become the backsplash, providing a polished backdrop for design details and vignettes. Its muted color complements dark wood cabinets and rich, metallic accents.
A kitchen backsplash idea that will never go out of style is a slab of marble that matches your countertop. In this home, the stone counter and backsplash cut from the same slab of Vermont marble, achieving a continuous graphic pattern.
The House of Earth + Light had been featured in the pages of the New York Times and on the cover of Dwell’s premiere issue, and was revisited years later. In the kitchen, an elegant palette of materials defines the open space. The rear counter is sanded stainless steel; the island counter is Purpleheart (an exotic hardwood) with a range by Dacor.
The copper hood makes a bold statement in the subdued kitchen.
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Kitchen with custom floating tiled hood vent
K I T C H E N to L I V I N G
Kitchen from the dining lounge.
Kitchen (w/ Winston)

