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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone slab/floors : slate

Kitchen Stone Slab Backsplashes Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

“We really wanted the materials in the house to feel very of-the-place,” says Lamaster. The architects hunted down domestic stone—like the Vermont marble used for countertops.
A brick plinth serves as a kitchen island. Below lies an integrated mini bar.
Kitchen with custom floating tiled hood vent