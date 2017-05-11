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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone slab/floors : porcelain tile

Kitchen Stone Slab Backsplashes Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen and dining areas now occupy the new single-level wing and also overlook the backyard via the glass wall. Silestone countertops waterfall over walnut cabinetry, and exposed wood rafters overhead received a coat of whitewash.
Named after a local pioneering family, Moat's Corner is a contemporary residence located on 53 acres on Melbourne's Mornington Peninsula.
The open kitchen features warm wood paneling, a center island, and a deluxe wine fridge.
The kitchen in the Winchester Residence features plywood cabinets with white Fenix cladding. RobitailleCurtis moved the rear service stair forward into the kitchen to allow a new stair to the basement to be concealed beneath it.
View from dining room into the newly renovated kitchen
Custom cabinetry was designed by RobitailleCurtis, built by Kastella.
A detail of the travertine wrap on the peninsula.
Natural materials in the kitchen include a travertine-wrapped peninsula. Travertine also defines an alcove around the sink. A chunk of American walnut forms the counter overhang.
The shiny finish on the custom kitchen cabinets syncs with the high-gloss flooring, yet both contrast with the clay plaster finish on the walls. Integrated appliances give the kitchen a sleek look. The cooktop and wall oven are by AEG, the dishwasher is from Bosch, and the fridge and freezer are by Liebherr.
Kitchen
WH Residence | M3 Architects
Kitchen and Dining Area