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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone slab/floors : limestone

Kitchen Stone Slab Backsplashes Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Doors in the kitchen open up the space to the outdoors.
Daniel J Strening carved out some outdoor space under the roof to extend the living area and blur the boundaries between indoors and outdoors.