All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone slab/floors : light hardwood

39 Kitchen Stone Slab Backsplashes Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos And Ideas

Honed Carrara marble lines the kitchen countertops as well as the backsplash.
The open, 920-square-foot loft felt right to homeowners and creative couple Aubrey Ament and Will Glaser, but they needed to separate public and private spaces. A thick wall of storage did the trick.
By removing walls and a counter peninsula jutting into the room, interior designer Corine Maggio was able to create enough space for a generous island. The stove wall is a fitting focal point with a hood vent accented in tigerwood and a quartz slab backsplash. Black and brass accents, including the Renwil chandelier and Nuevo Living stools, are a theme throughout.
The same theme is carried out in Alan's execution of the kitchen and breakfast area. The same Chinese-inspired armchairs found in the dining room were used, as was the natural Carrara marble. "All the rooms in the apartment are linked by materials and palette," says Alan.
The Newberry Suite is a sophisticated take on the American West. With deep wood tones, oak millwork, and aristan furniture, this suite is a rich retreat to enjoy views of the Mountains through floor to ceiling windows.
Custom kitchen island and cabinets designed by RobitailleCurtis, built by Kastella. Solid wood C401 stool by Kastella in rustic walnut with oil rubbed finish.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
Kitchen 02
Kitchen 01
Kitchen
Integrated appliances now keep the area simple, modern, and efficient, and the narrow counter runs along the hallway to provide extra space for storage.
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
The design studio, Studio Block, strives for their work to be "enduring and uncomplicated, modern yet warm, and embracing simple luxury with playful moments."
While minimally modern in the aesthetic, this home provides a comfortable space for the occupants to immerse themselves within nature.
Kitchen & Dining table
Grand great room space with 15 ft ceilings combine kitchen, Dining and living areas.
Mural on upper cabinetry
Kitchen
Kitchen with custom floating tiled hood vent
Kitchen
K I T C H E N to L I V I N G
Kitchen from the dining lounge.
Kitchen (w/ Winston)
Kitchen, Dining and Living Area. Custom walnut and stainless steel cabinets, engineered quartz tops, marble backsplash, and floating shelves.
Kitchen
Kitchen
Butler's pantry prep kitchen

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.