27 Kitchen Stone Slab Backsplashes Concrete Floors Design Photos And Ideas

Plaster, brick, wood, and basalt lava stone create a rough and refined mix of materials in the kitchen.
In the light-filled kitchen, gray sardo granite by Peraway Marble lines the backsplash and countertop. The kitchen island is built from Plyco birch plywood.
Whitewashed Tasmanian oak slats line the ceiling of the kitchen, which is designed to be hard-wearing for a family with a passion for cooking. Custom joinery surrounds the space.
Birch plywood with a white wash forms the cabinetry in the kitchen and the island is topped with marble. Perimeter counters are Corian. The faucet is Astra Walker and the cabinet handles are Made Measure.
The kitchen is anchored by a deep window seat with views of the harbor. “My favorite place in the house is the built-in deep daybed off the kitchen, from where I like to look out onto the water with a book in hand,” says Fox. “Having the view of the water and getting cozy in that spot is perfect.”
Ice Green marble from Signorino Stone forms the backsplash and countertops. The island bench was custom built with 2PAC grooved MDF in the front and Tasmanian oak legs. The bespoke kitchen hood is made from folded metal with a bronze detail seam up the middle.
The open-plan living space enjoys a seamless connection with the outdoors. The kitchen stools are by Earl Pinto.
The kitchen has only the essentials. “It’s not a house in which you’re supposed to live 365 days a year—it’s set up as a place to get away and relax,” says Claudio.
They used only wood framing and a newly devised Douglas fir plywood ceiling wedge that provides lateral strength. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The Range and hood is by Miele, and the refrigerator is by Sub-Zero.</span>
Hilary and Michael’s firm, MOS, served as general contractor on the project, collaborating with engineering firm Silman to maximize construction speed and economy. The bar stools are from Vitra.
The firm enlisted their Parisian carpenter to make the cabinets in the "Frey style and color"—stained maple topped with cream-colored quartz. Appliances are all Bertazzoni except for the refrigerator and freezer, which is a Frigidaire Professional. The brick wall would not have been original, but the firm kept it and hand-painted the surface in the style of Le Corbusier’s Parisian apartment.
Inspired by a love of camping, the Bush House, by Archterra, nods to California’s Case Study Houses, built from the 1940s to the 1960s. Set on a family cattle farm in a Western Australia coastal town on the Margaret River, Bush House marries a single-plane roof with a prefabricated steel frame support structure. A rammed-earth wall carries through the house into the outdoors, melding with oiled plywood, anodized aluminum, and salvaged furniture.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, Mowery Marsh Architects give this historic home a modern, new look.
The steel hood vent design was custom-made and inspired by a steel circular fireplace in the Frey I home.
The kitchen counters and backsplash are from the Inalco Touché ceramic collection by Italbec. Base cabinets are lacquered in matte black and combined with natural white oak units, made bespoke by Ébénisterie Gaston Chouinard.
At sunrise, light bounces off the rammed earth wall, imbuing the kitchen with a warm, orange glow at breakfast.
The kitchen scheme features banks of white, flat-front cabinets for serene contrast with the wood palette.
A look back towards the stairwell and entry. The wood ceiling adds warmth to the black and white scheme.
The soapstone counters and back splash resonate with the natural setting, drawing in hues and colors from the surrounding landscape.
The House of Earth + Light had been featured in the pages of the New York Times and on the cover of Dwell’s premiere issue, and was revisited years later. In the kitchen, an elegant palette of materials defines the open space. The rear counter is sanded stainless steel; the island counter is Purpleheart (an exotic hardwood) with a range by Dacor.
In a closer view of the kitchen, the counters and backsplash are marble, combined with a Smeg oven, cooktop, and hood vent, and a Franke Ariane sink.

