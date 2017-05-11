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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone slab/floors : ceramic tile

Kitchen Stone Slab Backsplashes Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen the designers paired ancient Sicilian decorated tiles with a refreshed, modern layout.
Kitchen – Sleek European cabinetry extends from floor to ceiling behind an 18-foot island with counter seating, all topped in high-quality Silestone quartz with seamlessly integrated sink and Graff faucet; appliances include a Miele flush-mount induction cooktop, Miele steam and convection ovens and dishwasher, Miele refrigerator and freezer, Miele espresso center, and Best ceiling-mounted integrated hood
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos