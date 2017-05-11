All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone slab/counters : stone

39 Kitchen Stone Slab Backsplashes Stone Counters Design Photos And Ideas

The open, 920-square-foot loft felt right to homeowners and creative couple Aubrey Ament and Will Glaser, but they needed to separate public and private spaces. A thick wall of storage did the trick.
Breccia Capraia marble continues from the countertop to form the backsplash and open shelving.
The cabinets have no exposed hardware and mimic the materials and detailing of the couple's birch plywood dining table.
A feature moss wall, visible from the entry, covers one of the bathroom walls to bring the outdoors into the apartment. Chen imported the no-maintenance preserved moss system from Korea.
The bathroom sliding door is made of glass that frosts over for privacy with the push of a button. The frosted glass allows natural light to pass from the bathroom into the kitchen.
The bulk of Chen's budget went to the new galley kitchen with Dekton Kelya engineered stone countertops and backsplash.
The kitchen overlooks the drought-tolerant landscaping in the yard.
A hard-working galley kitchen with wood cabinets and stone counters.
The two pendant light fittings in the dining area are by New Zealand designer David Trubridge.
A detail of the travertine wrap on the peninsula.
Natural materials in the kitchen include a travertine-wrapped peninsula. Travertine also defines an alcove around the sink. A chunk of American walnut forms the counter overhang.
The shiny finish on the custom kitchen cabinets syncs with the high-gloss flooring, yet both contrast with the clay plaster finish on the walls. Integrated appliances give the kitchen a sleek look. The cooktop and wall oven are by AEG, the dishwasher is from Bosch, and the fridge and freezer are by Liebherr.
The shape of the kitchen island "reflects the local iconic beachside concrete kiosk building saved by the community," said the architects.
The kitchen is tucked under the living spaces above and wrapped in a warm wood finish. The use of marble as a continuous countertop and backsplash creates a clean, contemporary look.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
The copper hood makes a bold statement in the subdued kitchen.
Potrero Residence Kitchen
The kitchen is fitted with soapstone countertops and backsplashes from Architectural Tile & Stone, and white-painted custom cabinets from B Squared Woodworks.
The kitchen features custom millwork with opal glass pulls, recycled glass terrazzo countertops and backsplash, copper plumbing, and a showstopping Lacanche range in Provence yellow.
The custom millwork was painted Farrow & Paul Calluna No. 270, which is described as a tranquil lilac and looks light gray according to the light.
Modern Parisian-style kitchen
Grand great room space with 15 ft ceilings combine kitchen, Dining and living areas.
Kitchen with custom floating tiled hood vent
WH Residence | M3 Architects
Butler's pantry prep kitchen
