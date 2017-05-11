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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone slab/counters : granite

Kitchen Stone Slab Backsplashes Granite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Hannah and Rami laid out the living area to face the television, which hangs above a restaurant-style metal shelving unit from Webstaurant. The sofa is an Ikea piece the couple had previously, and the rug is from West Elm. The floor lamp is another vintage piece.
"We contrasted the linearity of the etched granite by curving the island edges and introducing fridge panels with hand-carved pulls,
In the light-filled kitchen, gray sardo granite by Peraway Marble lines the backsplash and countertop. The kitchen island is built from Plyco birch plywood.
“We really wanted the materials in the house to feel very of-the-place,” says Lamaster. The architects hunted down domestic stone—like the Vermont marble used for countertops.
The kitchen features timber cabinetry in the same olive green colour as the front door and the walls in the master bedroom.
A view back to the living area from the kitchen in the rear extension through the picture window.
"The owners wanted to stay away from marble for durability reasons and didn’t like the look of a lot of traditional granites,
Existing Thermador appliances were used in the kitchen, alongside a dark granite stone that Nye found for the countertops. Bride's Veil by Phase Design stools sit under Terho by Mater pendant lights.
The kitchen, fitted with maple cabinetry, opens up to a redwood deck that connects to the master bedroom.
The backsplash and countertops are made from granite. Terrazzo marble lines the kitchen floor.
In the kitchen the designers paired ancient Sicilian decorated tiles with a refreshed, modern layout.
Kitchen
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
The client is a graphic designer who works in Charlottesville, VA during the week and spends evenings and weekends on projects which include printing, book-binding and painting, as well as cooking and farming.