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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone slab/backsplashes : stone tile

Kitchen Stone Slab Backsplashes Stone Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light