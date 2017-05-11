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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone slab/backsplashes : concrete

Kitchen Stone Slab Backsplashes Concrete Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen has only the essentials. “It’s not a house in which you’re supposed to live 365 days a year—it’s set up as a place to get away and relax,” says Claudio.
Bespoke kitchen Cabinetry: hand painted timber fluted panelling, with solid terrazzo work surface - the kitchen wraps around the room in a bold blue, anchoring it in place, yet keeping the space light
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos