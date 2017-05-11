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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone slab/backsplashes : brick

Kitchen Stone Slab Backsplashes Brick Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

Interior designer Peter Fehrentz’s pied-à-terre in Berlin has a small kitchen with rosy pink kitchen cabinets that fit right in with the rest of the apartment’s chic and eclectic décor.