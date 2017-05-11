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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone slab/appliances : ice maker

Kitchen Stone Slab Backsplashes Ice Maker Design Photos and Ideas

Honed Carrara marble lines the kitchen countertops as well as the backsplash.
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
WH Residence | M3 Architects