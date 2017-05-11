All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone slab/appliances : cooktops

66 Kitchen Stone Slab Backsplashes Cooktops Design Photos And Ideas

Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Named after a local pioneering family, Moat's Corner is a contemporary residence located on 53 acres on Melbourne's Mornington Peninsula.
Breccia Capraia marble continues from the countertop to form the backsplash and open shelving.
A feature moss wall, visible from the entry, covers one of the bathroom walls to bring the outdoors into the apartment. Chen imported the no-maintenance preserved moss system from Korea.
The bathroom sliding door is made of glass that frosts over for privacy with the push of a button. The frosted glass allows natural light to pass from the bathroom into the kitchen.
The bulk of Chen's budget went to the new galley kitchen with Dekton Kelya engineered stone countertops and backsplash.
The kitchen in the Winchester Residence features plywood cabinets with white Fenix cladding. RobitailleCurtis moved the rear service stair forward into the kitchen to allow a new stair to the basement to be concealed beneath it.
Custom cabinetry was designed by RobitailleCurtis, built by Kastella.
At sunrise, light bounces off the rammed earth wall, imbuing the kitchen with a warm, orange glow at breakfast.
The two pendant light fittings in the dining area are by New Zealand designer David Trubridge.
A brick plinth serves as a kitchen island. Below lies an integrated mini bar.
Kitchen joinery was done by Roma Casa Kitchens. Clerestory windows allow mountain views and light to drench the space.
A detail of the travertine wrap on the peninsula.
Natural materials in the kitchen include a travertine-wrapped peninsula. Travertine also defines an alcove around the sink. A chunk of American walnut forms the counter overhang.
The shiny finish on the custom kitchen cabinets syncs with the high-gloss flooring, yet both contrast with the clay plaster finish on the walls. Integrated appliances give the kitchen a sleek look. The cooktop and wall oven are by AEG, the dishwasher is from Bosch, and the fridge and freezer are by Liebherr.
Coco Bar Stools by Vorsen provide plenty of kitchen seating.
The same theme is carried out in Alan's execution of the kitchen and breakfast area. The same Chinese-inspired armchairs found in the dining room were used, as was the natural Carrara marble. "All the rooms in the apartment are linked by materials and palette," says Alan.
Contrast continues in the kitchen with a black-and-white palette warmed by natural wood elements. A Caesarstone countertop and backsplash with alabaster cabinets add a bright pop to the otherwise inky space—even the Miele and SubZero appliances are in dark tones. Arranged throughout are an Etu Home pizza board, Terrain ceramic fruit bowl, Waterworks cannisters, West Elm mortar and pestle, and a House Dr. utensil pot.
The shape of the kitchen island "reflects the local iconic beachside concrete kiosk building saved by the community," said the architects.
Daniel J Strening carved out some outdoor space under the roof to extend the living area and blur the boundaries between indoors and outdoors.
The House of Earth + Light had been featured in the pages of the New York Times and on the cover of Dwell’s premiere issue, and was revisited years later. In the kitchen, an elegant palette of materials defines the open space. The rear counter is sanded stainless steel; the island counter is Purpleheart (an exotic hardwood) with a range by Dacor.
The Newberry Suite is a sophisticated take on the American West. With deep wood tones, oak millwork, and aristan furniture, this suite is a rich retreat to enjoy views of the Mountains through floor to ceiling windows.
The kitchen is outfitted with Caesarstone counters and is completed with blue-painted walnut plywood cabinets.
The kitchen is tucked under the living spaces above and wrapped in a warm wood finish. The use of marble as a continuous countertop and backsplash creates a clean, contemporary look.
The copper hood makes a bold statement in the subdued kitchen.
Kitchen
Kitchen – Sleek European cabinetry extends from floor to ceiling behind an 18-foot island with counter seating, all topped in high-quality Silestone quartz with seamlessly integrated sink and Graff faucet; appliances include a Miele flush-mount induction cooktop, Miele steam and convection ovens and dishwasher, Miele refrigerator and freezer, Miele espresso center, and Best ceiling-mounted integrated hood
The kitchen is fitted with soapstone countertops and backsplashes from Architectural Tile & Stone, and white-painted custom cabinets from B Squared Woodworks.
In a closer view of the kitchen, the counters and backsplash are marble, combined with a Smeg oven, cooktop, and hood vent, and a Franke Ariane sink.
Integrated appliances now keep the area simple, modern, and efficient, and the narrow counter runs along the hallway to provide extra space for storage.
The original 16th century stone walls are left exposed in the kitchen.
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
We designed this kitchen like a single piece of teak cabinetry. Lighting and ventilation are recessed into the angled ceiling plane; deep storage is located over the entrance.
Kitchen
Modern Parisian-style kitchen
Grand great room space with 15 ft ceilings combine kitchen, Dining and living areas.
Kitchen
Kitchen with custom floating tiled hood vent
Kitchen
Kitchen from the dining lounge.
Kitchen (w/ Winston)
Kitchen
WH Residence | M3 Architects
12

The modern kitchen is the heart of the home. Cooking and conversing go hand-in-hand as meals are created, memories made. Whether teaching an old family recipe, reading the newspaper in a breakfast nook, or chatting over the daily morning coffee, the ritual of the everyday begins here. Spark your imagination by browsing our collection of modern kitchens. From popular counter materials like marble, granite, quartz, and wood; to stunning examples of white cabinets; to flooring options like hardwood and concrete, these projects showcase it all. You'll also find ideas for backsplashes, lighting, appliances, and sinks.