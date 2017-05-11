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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : stone slab/appliances : beverage center

Kitchen Stone Slab Backsplashes Beverage Center Design Photos and Ideas

A wine refrigerator and wet bar with the same finishes as the kitchen for cohesion brings more function for entertaining. “We use it more than we've ever used it before,” says Shawn. “It is no longer a dumping ground.”
Construction pausing during the pandemic turned out to be a boon: Living in the half-finished space, the couple realized they needed to open up the pass-through to the rest of the house for even more circulation.
A niche was built out for the wall ovens and a coffee counter.
Shawn, who runs Von Walter + Funk, a lifestyle boutique and event creative company, made the pendant lights over the island.
Mouser Cabinetry’s textured laminate flat-front doors were used throughout. The slim, black hardware is Europa by Top Knobs.
The couple chose Thermador appliances from Don’s Appliances. The black Nero Marquina marble counters are in a high honed finish, which kept them from becoming too gray in the finish process.
The Backed Utility Stool from Schoolhouse Electric in Sergeant Green now lines the island, offering a designated spot for guests to hang out while Jamie cooks.
Kitchen
The newly squared-off bay window now has a built-in bench. The teak cabinet pulls are custom. A Sub-Zero refrigerator is concealed behind teak panels, and a built-in coffee maker sits beside an inset counter.
The kitchen is outfitted with custom teak cabinetry and a black soapstone counter that extends up the backsplash and waterfalls to the floor. Dramatic built-in shelves accentuate the high ceilings.
Some laminate cabinets offer the sleek appearance of wood at a fraction of the cost.
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, Mowery Marsh Architects give this historic home a modern, new look.
The butler’s pantry is a transitional space between the kitchen and the formal dining room, "a shift," as Suzanne calls it. To denote this, cabinets were painted in Farrow & Ball’s Charleston Gray, while the countertop and backsplash are a 3cm "Prada Suede" quartzite, chosen for its striking veining.
The kitchen and dining areas now occupy the new single-level wing and also overlook the backyard via the glass wall. Silestone countertops waterfall over walnut cabinetry, and exposed wood rafters overhead received a coat of whitewash.
A look back towards the stairwell and entry. The wood ceiling adds warmth to the black and white scheme.
From the living-dining area the kitchen caps the main space reinforcing the inside-outside connection to the deck and it's view.