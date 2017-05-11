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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : porcelain tile/lighting : track

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

"If you like the look of higher ceilings, choose a home that already has your preferred ceiling height,” says Eskandari. “Raising the height of ceilings is possible, but extremely labor intensive and costly. Taking down walls to create an open concept space is one of the most common requests from homeowners. Make sure you know which walls are load-bearing, as those are a lot more expensive to take down.”
The view from the kitchen looking into the dining room.
The updated kitchen features a lovely tile backsplash and polished concrete floors.
The kitchen features a wall of glass that overlooks the atrium.
The former owner was a master craftsman who custom-created all the cabinetry in the kitchen, bedroom, and closets.
Ceaserstone in Blizzard was used for the perimeter countertop, and Silestone in Lusso for the island top and the waterfall edges.