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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : porcelain tile/lighting : recessed

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

This Bay Area family decided to splurge on top-of-the-line cabinetry by the Italian company, Cucine Lube because the kitchen would be the focal point of the open living space and where they predicted that they’d spend much of their time. The glossy panels are crafted from acrylic and glass dust to form a light and sturdy material that is "as luminous as glass." In addition, the panels are easy to maintain; resistant to water, heat, stains, and chemicals; and designed to be in contact with food—making it money well spent.
"For this home, I took down the walls, which closed off the kitchen and dining areas, and magically the sunshine and palm trees appeared," Perry explains of her Pop Art-inspired renovation.
Another view of the kitchen.
The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.
Sliding doors brighten the kitchen and introduce a sense of the outdoors.
The updated kitchen contains teak cabinetry, a large center island, a prep sink, plenty of storage, and Thermador appliances.
Solid beams support the tongue-and-groove wood-paneled ceiling, which extends to the exterior of the home. Every room is connected to the outdoors.
The updated kitchen.
Economical and easy to install, small hexagonal tiles are a classic option for a backsplash. Here, a range of light blues and whites echoes both the off-white cabinetry and countertops and the blues of the nearby beaches in this Florida kitchen.
The sleek modern kitchen is compact, but has floor-to-ceiling storage cabinets neatly tucked away on either side providing ample storage. Locally made features include Monogram appliances, the porcelain tile, repurposed countertops, and FSC-certified, toxin-free custom cabinetry.
The kitchen island overlooks the dining, living, and foyer spaces. The open plan makes for easy entertaining and everyday use.
The kitchen also boasts spectacular views of the mountains and easy access to the pool, spa, fire pit, and outdoor kitchen.
The kitchen is fitted with Dekton countertops by Cosentino, a porcelain tile backsplash by Iris Ecocrete, and custom wood-veneer cabinetry.
Space is maximized in the kitchen thanks to the functional boxes; the fridge and additional storage are built into the bathroom volume on the left.
The existing concrete pillars have been left intact and provide an interesting contrast of texture to the renovation's new smooth, glossy surfaces.
The apartment entrance and adjacent storage are clad in a mirrored finish to make the light-filled home appear more spacious.
Concrete floors are balanced with natural European Larch windows.
The updated kitchen features new quartz stone countertops, a tiled backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances.
The kitchen connects the living/dining room area and the family room.
The kitchen features Ikea Sektion cabinets and Whirlpool appliances. The dining area contains a table from CB2, a George Nelson pendant, and Eames molded fiberglass chairs that were picked up at the Alameda Flea Market.
Kitchen with glulam stair