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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : porcelain tile/floors : travertine

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"For this home, I took down the walls, which closed off the kitchen and dining areas, and magically the sunshine and palm trees appeared," Perry explains of her Pop Art-inspired renovation.