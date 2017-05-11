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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : porcelain tile/floors : terrazzo

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen features a porcelain tile backsplash, an island with bar seating, and a waterfall countertop.
The open layout includes a staircase leading to the second loft-like level.