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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : porcelain tile/floors : rug

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The view from the kitchen looking into the dining room.
The former owner was a master craftsman who custom-created all the cabinetry in the kitchen, bedroom, and closets.