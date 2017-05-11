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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : porcelain tile/floors : limestone

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The kitchen features a wall of glass that overlooks the atrium.
The former owner was a master craftsman who custom-created all the cabinetry in the kitchen, bedroom, and closets.