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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : porcelain tile/floors : light hardwood

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"If you like the look of higher ceilings, choose a home that already has your preferred ceiling height,” says Eskandari. “Raising the height of ceilings is possible, but extremely labor intensive and costly. Taking down walls to create an open concept space is one of the most common requests from homeowners. Make sure you know which walls are load-bearing, as those are a lot more expensive to take down.”
The updated kitchen and dining space. At the back, you can see the new study/lounge. The pendant lighting is from Muuto, the dining table is the Saarinen table from Room & Board paired with Eames chairs with a wire base.
A view of the den from the kitchen. Pocket doors allow the den to be completely closed off as needed.
The Cabinet Face's DIY paint-grade flat panel doors and custom panels are installed in the island.
The kitchen also includes a sitting area, perfect for casual entertaining or family time.
The updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and a center island with bar seating.
The fridge is concealed behind grain-matched walnut doors (and a very cute dog).
As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine.
The walnut flat panel cabinet fronts add warmth to this kitchen in Boulder, CO.
As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine
The current resident is the owner of Tomorrow's House, a popular Salt Lake City midcentury furniture shop.
Ceaserstone in Blizzard was used for the perimeter countertop, and Silestone in Lusso for the island top and the waterfall edges.
The bright open kitchen has a farmhouse feel.