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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : porcelain tile/floors : concrete

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Josh Kjenner's design devoted a majority of the square footage to ground-floor public areas: a combined living-dining-kitchen area that's conducive to entertaining. The kitchen stools are by Bouclair.
In the kitchen, flat-front cabinetry from MTR joins Inax' round Pom Ponette backsplash tile with a slightly transparent pastel glaze.
Kitchen finishes include a black, porcelain tile backsplash, Caesarstone counters, parchment-colored Laminex laminate cupboards, and wood accents in Victorian ash veneer from Fethers.
The kitchen got a place of pride in the addition, as the family loves to cook, and the lowered ceiling differentiates it from the adjacent living area. The custom island received a rounded corner that echoes the entry. "The unusually shaped island bench responds to the geometry of the external glazing, which was in turn angled to respond to exterior views," says the firm. Circular legs on the island gives it a furniture quality and imparts a "lightness" to the large piece. The lattice over the window provides dappled, natural light and will eventually be covered in vines.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The view from the kitchen looking into the dining room.
The updated kitchen features a lovely tile backsplash and polished concrete floors.
Space is maximized in the kitchen thanks to the functional boxes; the fridge and additional storage are built into the bathroom volume on the left.
The existing concrete pillars have been left intact and provide an interesting contrast of texture to the renovation's new smooth, glossy surfaces.
The apartment entrance and adjacent storage are clad in a mirrored finish to make the light-filled home appear more spacious.
The centrally located kitchen volume is faced with high-gloss lacquered panels and features a yellow tile backsplash with black artificial stone countertops.
Concrete floors are balanced with natural European Larch windows.
The kitchen features white quartz counters, a mounted induction cooktop, and a full-height backsplash with white penny-round tiles.
Custom white oak faces for the IKEA cabinets were made locally by Kokeena.
The updated kitchen features new quartz stone countertops, a tiled backsplash, and new stainless steel appliances.
The kitchen connects the living/dining room area and the family room.
Kitchen with glulam stair