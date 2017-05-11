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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : porcelain tile/floors : ceramic tile

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Economical and easy to install, small hexagonal tiles are a classic option for a backsplash. Here, a range of light blues and whites echoes both the off-white cabinetry and countertops and the blues of the nearby beaches in this Florida kitchen.