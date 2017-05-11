Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : porcelain tile/counters : granite

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Granite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

If you find a particular tile with black accents, do like Tim and Merrill Melideo and work with the shade throughout your kitchen.
The kitchen has an induction cooktop from Jenn-Air, a work station sink, and a dark granite countertop.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Cambrian black granite countertops lie in contrast with white cabinetry below and open shelves above in this contemporary kitchen. "One of the favorite things I have to do in the kitchen is wash dishes, just because it’s such a delightful view out the window," says the owner.
Kitchen with glulam stair