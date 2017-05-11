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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : porcelain tile/cabinets : metal

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Metal Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

Kitchen
Kitchen island
The apartment entrance and adjacent storage are clad in a mirrored finish to make the light-filled home appear more spacious.
The centrally located kitchen volume is faced with high-gloss lacquered panels and features a yellow tile backsplash with black artificial stone countertops.