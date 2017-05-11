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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : porcelain tile/backsplashes : subway tile

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Subway Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
The kitchen fireplace is one of three original to the house, and its traditional staggered brick design became the inspiration for the stagger-set undulating gray porcelain subway tile backsplash.