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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : porcelain tile/backsplashes : mosaic tile

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Mosaic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, flat-front cabinetry from MTR joins Inax' round Pom Ponette backsplash tile with a slightly transparent pastel glaze.