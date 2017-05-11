Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : porcelain tile/backsplashes : ceramic tile

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Ceramic Tile Backsplashes Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen was enlarged to meet the family's love of cooking.
O'Donnell spruced up the kitchen with new cabinet fronts painted black and a glossy, chocolate brown backsplash.
The Cabinet Face's DIY paint-grade flat panel doors and custom panels are installed in the island.
The fridge is concealed behind grain-matched walnut doors (and a very cute dog).
As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine.
The walnut flat panel cabinet fronts add warmth to this kitchen in Boulder, CO.
As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine
As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine