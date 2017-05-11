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All Photos/kitchen/backsplashes : porcelain tile/appliances : microwave

Kitchen Porcelain Tile Backsplashes Microwave Design Photos and Ideas

Kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchen island
The sleek modern kitchen is compact, but has floor-to-ceiling storage cabinets neatly tucked away on either side providing ample storage. Locally made features include Monogram appliances, the porcelain tile, repurposed countertops, and FSC-certified, toxin-free custom cabinetry.
The kitchen island overlooks the dining, living, and foyer spaces. The open plan makes for easy entertaining and everyday use.
The kitchen also includes a sitting area, perfect for casual entertaining or family time.
The updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and a center island with bar seating.
Space is maximized in the kitchen thanks to the functional boxes; the fridge and additional storage are built into the bathroom volume on the left.
The existing concrete pillars have been left intact and provide an interesting contrast of texture to the renovation's new smooth, glossy surfaces.
The centrally located kitchen volume is faced with high-gloss lacquered panels and features a yellow tile backsplash with black artificial stone countertops.
Concrete floors are balanced with natural European Larch windows.
The open layout includes a staircase leading to the second loft-like level.
The bright open kitchen has a farmhouse feel.